New footage appears to show man asking for photo with tiger before fatal Yorkshire Wildlife Park attack

New footage has emerged appearing to show a young man asking another visitor to take his photograph with a tiger shortly before he entered its enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and was fatally attacked.

The man, who was in his 20s and has not been publicly identified, died at the Doncaster attraction on Saturday, October 10.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at around 1.35pm following reports that a man had entered a tiger enclosure.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage emerges from moments before the incident

Video reportedly recorded by a family visiting the park appears to show the man approaching another visitor and asking: “Excuse me, can you grab a shot of myself with the tiger?”

Other eyewitness accounts have described the man’s behaviour before he entered the enclosure, although police have not confirmed those accounts.

Witnesses have reported seeing him wearing earphones and holding a mobile phone before climbing over a barrier.

Claims have also circulated online about hand gestures he was seen making towards the animal. Suggestions that these may have involved Makaton signing have not been confirmed, and the significance of the gestures remains unknown.

Police have not established publicly why the man entered the enclosure.

Tiger unharmed after fatal attack

The man was attacked by an Amur tiger after entering the enclosure.

The tiger was not injured and remained safely contained, with police confirming there was no wider risk to visitors.

Reports that staff fired warning shots or used other measures while attempting to intervene have not been officially confirmed.

The wildlife park has said the animal will not be euthanised.

Police urge public not to share footage

Distressing footage of the incident has circulated online following the man’s death.

South Yorkshire Police has urged people not to share video showing the fatal attack.

The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A police spokesperson said: “The man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

Wildlife park remains closed

Yorkshire Wildlife Park remained closed on Sunday as staff and authorities continued dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

The park said the safety and wellbeing of visitors, employees and animals remained its highest priority.

The circumstances leading to the man entering the enclosure remain under investigation, and unverified claims about his intentions or personal circumstances should not be treated as established fact.