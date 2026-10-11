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JETSKI RESCUE Ferry crew and RNLI rescue jet skier off Fleetwood

Ferry crew and RNLI rescue jet skier off Fleetwood

A ferry crew and RNLI volunteers have helped rescue a jet skier who got into difficulty in the water off Fleetwood.

Fleetwood RNLI said its volunteer crew was paged by HM Coastguard at 2.11pm on Sunday following reports of a person in the water off Marine Beach.

Further information indicated that a jet ski rider had fallen from their craft and needed assistance.

Ferry crew reaches casualty first

The Fleetwood to Knott End Ferry was already making its way towards the incident as the nearest vessel under way.

Fleetwood RNLI launched its D-class inshore lifeboat D-853 Harbet, but by the time crews arrived the casualty had already been taken aboard the ferry.

The ferry crew had also taken the jet ski under tow.

RNLI volunteers said the casualty indicated from the ferry that they were safe and well.

No medical treatment required

The lifeboat later met the ferry at Knott End Slipway, where an RNLI crew member was able to speak directly with the casualty and offer assistance.

The jet skier said they were in good health and did not require medical attention.

The lifeboat returned to station at 3.10pm and was washed down and made ready for further service before returning to standby at 3.22pm.

 

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