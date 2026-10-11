Man detained over alleged plot to assassinate Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Polish police have detained a man suspected of planning an attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The arrest was announced on Sunday after Poland’s security services held an emergency meeting over information concerning a possible assassination attempt.

Tusk confirmed the detention on X, saying: “The man threatening an attack has been detained,” and praised officers for their “swift and decisive action”.

Suspect identified through online activity

Poland’s Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the suspect was a man in his 60s from the Lower Silesia region.

Reuters reported that he was identified following detailed analysis of material posted online. Authorities have not disclosed the precise nature of the alleged plot or how any attack was intended to be carried out.

Kosiniak-Kamysz, who is also a deputy prime minister, was also named as a potential target.

Officials said the threat was treated as credible enough to trigger an urgent meeting involving police, the State Protection Service, the Internal Security Agency and Interior Ministry representatives.

Authorities say threat was taken ‘extremely seriously’

Jacek Dobrzyński, a spokesperson for Poland’s security services, said officials considered there to be a significant possibility that the threat could have been acted upon.

Authorities have not publicly identified a motive, and there is currently no evidence linking the alleged plot to Russia or any other foreign state.

Poland already on heightened alert

The arrest comes after a series of violent incidents at Polish schools during the past week.

On October 7, a 19-year-old student attacked people at a vocational school in Ostrołęka, injuring nine.

The following day, a 15-year-old former student attacked a school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, killing a caretaker and injuring two teachers.

Polish authorities subsequently stepped up security around schools, carrying out checks at tens of thousands of locations and detaining more than 100 people over threats or possession of weapons.

Tusk has said investigators have not identified evidence of a large organised network behind the school attacks, instead describing them as separate incidents influenced in part by the online glorification of violence.

The investigation into the alleged plot against Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz remains ongoing.