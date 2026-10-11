Brighton and Hove residents urged to share views on inequality before survey deadline

Brighton and Hove City Council has launched a survey to gather residents’ views on inequality, aiming to create fairer opportunities across the city. The review, which began in October 2025, seeks to understand barriers affecting education, employment, and future prospects through local knowledge and experiences.

Residents are encouraged to share what works well in their communities, what needs to change, and what could help everyone have a better quality of life. The survey was developed by an independent panel of volunteers with personal experience of inequality, and responses will inform recommendations for tackling long-standing issues.

The survey closes at midnight on Friday, 13 November 2026, and residents can complete it through the council’s Your Voice website. Councillor Jacob Taylor urged people across the city to participate, emphasizing the importance of local input in shaping fairer opportunities.