Boy, 11, bitten by dog after trying to help screaming woman in Newton Heath

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog while trying to help a woman during an incident involving three loose dogs in Newton Heath.

The incident happened on Thursday evening near Scotland Hall Road, where Greater Manchester Police were called following reports that three dogs were running loose and behaving aggressively.

The boy, named Frankee McKenna, reportedly heard a woman screaming and rode over on his bicycle to help her.

Boy bitten on thigh

Frankee’s mother said witnesses told her the dogs had gone after a woman who was walking three dogs of her own.

She said youth club staff had warned children to leave the park before Frankee went to help the woman.

One of the dogs then bit him on the thigh.

The woman reportedly helped get him away from the animals before police arrived.

Frankee was taken to hospital, given antibiotics and later discharged.

His mother said he was “fine” following the incident and praised him for being brave.

One dog seized

Greater Manchester Police said one of the dogs was seized, while the other two were taken into kennels.

Although witnesses described the animals as bullmastiff-type dogs, police have not confirmed their breed.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an aggressive animal.

Enquiries are continuing.