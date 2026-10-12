Police lift woodland cordon as Ludgershall murder investigation continues

Police have removed a cordon from woodland near Ludgershall as detectives continue investigating the murder of Graham Pennycook.

The scene, close to the polo field near Perham Down, had remained cordoned off for 12 days while specialist officers carried out forensic examinations.

Wiltshire Police confirmed the cordon was lifted on Monday morning, October 12, and there is no longer a police presence at the location.

Mr Pennycook had been walking his dog on September 24 when he failed to return home. He was later found dead in woodland that day.

Murder investigation remains active

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the removal of the cordon did not mean the investigation was being scaled back.

He said: “While there is no longer a visible police presence at the scene, our investigation remains active and continues at pace.

“The removal of the cordon should not be seen as any reduction in our efforts, and dedicated detectives and specialist officers are continuing a range of enquiries to progress the investigation.”

Police said they remain committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding Mr Pennycook’s death.

Appeal for dashcam and CCTV

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area on September 24 to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from people who travelled along Somme Road, the unnamed road bordering the polo field, Shoddesden Lane or the A3026 between 9am and 6pm.

Police also want to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, or who was walking near the polo ground and surrounding woodland, particularly between 10am and 11am.

Mr Pennycook was wearing a blue collared T-shirt, grey zip-up gilet, dark baseball cap, dark blue shorts, brown walking shoes and reading glasses when he went out.

Anyone with information can contact Wiltshire Police on 101 or provide information through the force’s dedicated investigation portal.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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