Man in his 50s dies at Hornchurch Country Park

A man in his 50s has died after emergency services were called to Hornchurch Country Park on Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the South End Road area of Hornchurch and Rainham at 7.37am on October 11 following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

The London Ambulance Service also attended.

Despite efforts by emergency crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Death treated as non-suspicious

The Metropolitan Police said the death is being treated as unexpected but non-suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police have not released further information about the man or the circumstances surrounding his death.