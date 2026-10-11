Vic Reeves taken to hospital after reportedly falling ill at Dorset wedding

Comedian Vic Reeves was taken to hospital by ambulance after reportedly becoming unwell while attending a wedding in Dorset.

Reeves, whose real name is Jim Moir, was at a friend’s wedding celebration at the Hotel du Vin in Poole when paramedics were called.

Witness accounts said the 67-year-old had been in good spirits earlier in the evening before appearing to become unwell.

Paramedics called to wedding venue

A source quoted by the Daily Mail said Reeves had been telling jokes and entertaining guests before the atmosphere suddenly changed.

They described staff being asked to call an ambulance before Reeves was taken from the venue by paramedics.

The precise nature of the medical incident has not been confirmed.

A later report published on October 11 said Reeves had been assessed in hospital and given a “clean bill of health”.

There has been no detailed public statement from Reeves about what caused him to become unwell.

Previous health condition unrelated to incident

Reeves revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with a vestibular schwannoma, a usually benign tumour affecting the nerve between the inner ear and brain.

He previously said the condition had left him completely deaf in his left ear and was being monitored through regular scans.

There is no evidence that the reported wedding incident was connected to that diagnosis.

Career beyond comedy

Reeves is best known for his long-running comedy partnership with Bob Mortimer.

In recent years, he has also focused on painting and birdwatching, including presenting Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir alongside his wife.