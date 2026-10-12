Police appeal to find missing 15-year-old Lexi-Ann from Uckfield

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Uckfield in East Sussex.

Lexi-Ann has links to Southampton and officers believe she may have travelled in that direction.

She is described as approximately 5ft 11in tall with long, dark blonde hair.

Her clothing is not fully known, but she is believed to be wearing a black hoodie with grey or brown fur around the hood.

She may also be carrying a black rucksack with teddy keyrings attached.

Anyone who sees Lexi-Ann or has information that could help locate her is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1501 of 10/10.