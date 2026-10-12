Two arrested after reports of vehicle crime on Ashford estate

Two men have been arrested after neighbourhood officers investigated a series of vehicle-related offences in the Willesborough area of Ashford.

Kent Police was contacted on Sunday, October 4, following reports that attempts had been made overnight to break into a BMW and a property in Ripley Road.

Later that day, officers received a further report that AirPods and cash had been stolen from a vehicle in nearby Nelson Close.

Residents provide further information

As part of the investigation, a Police Community Support Officer carried out a street briefing for residents on Monday, October 5.

Following that engagement, police received additional reports that a vehicle had been tampered with in Collard Road and a vacuum cleaner had been stolen from another vehicle in Duckworth Close.

Further enquiries led officers to Newtown Green on Tuesday, October 6, where two men were arrested.

The suspects, aged 44 and 39, were taken into custody and have since been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Simon Johnson said the arrests showed the importance of information from local residents.

He said: “By engaging with local residents, sharing crime prevention advice and encouraging the reporting of suspicious activity, we are able to build a clearer picture of issues affecting an area and identify those suspected of committing offences.”

He added that information provided following the street briefing had been “invaluable” in progressing the investigation.