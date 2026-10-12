Police appeal to find missing 63-year-old Julie Foster from Padiham

Police are appealing for help to find a 63-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Padiham.

Julie Foster was last seen at Padiham Primary School at around 7.30am on Thursday, October 8.

Lancashire Police said officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Julie is described as 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with a pale complexion and shoulder-length ginger hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing black shoes, black leggings, an orange floral cardigan and a colourful patchwork coat.

Police said Julie has links to Burnley and Todmorden.

Anyone who sees Julie or has information about her whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police.