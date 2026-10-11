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HOMICIDE CHARGES Bodycam footage released after two young sisters found dead following repeated welfare checks

Bodycam footage released after two young sisters found dead following repeated welfare checks

New police body-camera footage has been released showing officers visiting the home of two young sisters in South Carolina in the weeks before they were found dead.

Emory Deacon, aged two, and her 15-month-old sister Harlow were discovered at a property in Ladson on September 29.

Their mother, Justine May, 31, has been charged with two counts of homicide by child abuse. She has not been convicted, and the criminal proceedings remain ongoing.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office determined that both girls died from starvation and dehydration due to neglect and classified their deaths as homicides. Authorities believe they had been dead for several days before they were found.

Bodycam shows earlier welfare checks

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released footage from earlier visits to the family home, including checks on August 30 and September 12.

During the August visit, officers were allowed inside, and both children could be seen on the property.

Footage from the later visit showed a more tense encounter, with May refusing officers entry and expressing frustration about repeated welfare checks.

Police had been called repeatedly after concerns were raised about the children and their mother following her separation from the girls’ father. Reports say deputies attended the property 13 times between August and the discovery of the children.

Family had raised concerns

The girls’ father, Zack Deacon, and other relatives had raised concerns about their welfare and sought checks on the children.

Authorities have said earlier visits did not reveal evidence that officers believed required immediate intervention at the time.

The sheriff’s office later stopped routine welfare checks following a supervisory review after officers said they had not identified an actionable or imminent threat. That decision is now among the issues being scrutinised following the deaths.

Girls found during welfare check

Deputies returned to the Pinewood Drive home on September 29 following another request to check on the children.

Court records allege that May was distressed and incoherent when officers arrived.

Investigators allege she later said the previous weeks had been a “blur” and that she could not remember when she had last provided the children with food.

Those claims form part of the criminal case and have not yet been tested at trial.

Sheriff’s office reviewing response

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing body-camera footage, emergency calls and reports connected to the previous welfare checks.

The case has prompted questions over whether opportunities to intervene were missed before the deaths.

May remains accused of two counts of homicide by child abuse.

 

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