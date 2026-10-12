Man charged with attempted murder after Swanley shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Swanley which left a man in his 20s injured.

Kent Police was called to Acacia Walk at around 8.50pm on Thursday, October 8, after reports of a serious assault.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Attempted murder charge

Connor Heffernan, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 12.

Four men arrested

Police arrested two men later that evening, while arresting two more on Friday, October 9.

Police said two of the men have since been released on bail, while another remains in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

CCTV and dashcam appeal

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101, quoting reference 08-1577.

As criminal proceedings are now active, the charges against Heffernan are allegations and he is entitled to a fair trial.