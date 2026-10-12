How to Choose the Right Payment Processor for Your Business

For businesses taking payments online, the processor behind the checkout can have a surprisingly big impact. It can affect costs, security, customer experience and how easily a company can expand.

With plenty of providers competing for business, knowing what to look for is just as important as comparing prices.

Start with what your business actually needs

There’s no single payment processor that will suit every business. A small retailer selling exclusively to UK customers might have very different priorities from an online company accepting payments across several continents.

Before comparing providers, consider how the business operates and where it could be heading. Does it need to accept multiple currencies? Will it offer subscriptions? Does it sell through an e-commerce platform? Could it start taking payments in other countries?

Businesses comparing established providers can also look at a Stripe vs Adyen comparison to understand how two major payment processors differ in areas such as pricing, features and international capabilities.

It’s worth considering:

Where customers are based Which payment methods they are likely to use Whether recurring payments are required The currencies the business needs to accept Expected transaction volumes Existing e-commerce, accounting or business software

Getting these basics clear first makes the rest of the decision much simpler.

Look beyond the headline price

Cost will naturally be a major consideration, especially for smaller businesses working with tight margins. However, the advertised transaction rate is only part of the picture.

There might be additional charges for currency conversion, refunds, chargebacks or certain payment methods. A provider that initially looks cheaper might not remain the most cost-effective option as transaction volumes increase.

Businesses should therefore look at the overall pricing structure rather than focusing on one percentage.

It’s also worth considering what a business gets in return. A platform with stronger integrations, better reporting or tools that reduce manual work could save money elsewhere, even if its transaction fees are not the lowest available.

Take payment security seriously

Security deserves particular attention when choosing a processor. Payment fraud remains a serious problem in the UK, with UK Finance reporting that total fraud losses across the banking sector reached £1.28 billion in 2025, up 4% year on year.

The report also found that remote purchase card fraud losses rose to £423.5 million, while authorised push payment fraud losses climbed 19% to £576.4 million. For businesses, fraud prevention can affect revenue, customer trust and the amount of time spent dealing with disputed transactions.

When assessing a processor, look at the security and fraud-management tools available and consider whether they suit the type of transactions being handled. The needs of a retailer selling inexpensive products will not necessarily be the same as those of a company processing high-value purchases.

Think about the customer at checkout

Customers might never know which company process their payment, but they will certainly notice when something goes wrong.

A checkout that’s hard to navigate, offers too few payment options or repeatedly rejects transactions can quickly become a barrier to completing a purchase. The smoother the process, the less likely it is to distract from the buying decision.

Payment preferences can also vary between markets. A business hoping to attract international customers might need to offer payment methods familiar to people in those countries.

Mobile is another consideration. If a large proportion of customers shop through smartphones, the payment journey needs to work just as well on a smaller screen as it does on a desktop.

Check what integrates with your existing setup

A payment processor doesn’t operate on its own. It needs to work alongside the systems a business already relies on.

That could include an e-commerce platform, accounting software, customer relationship management system or inventory tools. Good integration can reduce manual data entry and make it easier to keep financial records organised.

It’s also worth considering how much technical support will be needed. A business with an in-house development team might be comfortable with a more customisable setup, while a smaller company might prioritise simplicity and straightforward implementation.

Choose with future growth in mind

A payment solution that works perfectly today might become less suitable as a business changes.

Perhaps it will begin selling overseas, introduce subscriptions or see transaction volumes increase significantly. Changing processors later is possible, but it can involve development work, testing and disruption.

For that reason, scalability should be part of the original decision. Consider whether the provider can support new currencies, markets and payment methods as the business grows.

There’s no need to pay for capabilities a business has no realistic use for, but choosing a system with some room to grow can prevent an unnecessary switch later.

Make the comparison about fit

The best payment processor is not necessarily the cheapest or the one with the biggest name. It’s the one that fits the way a particular business operates.

Looking at pricing alongside security, payment methods, integrations, customer experience and future plans gives businesses a clearer basis for making the decision.

A little research at the beginning can help avoid bigger problems later, especially as payment processing becomes an increasingly important part of running an online business.