NHS patients to get alerts when prescriptions are ready for collection

NHS patients in England will be able to receive smartphone and smartwatch alerts telling them when their prescriptions are ready to collect.

The new NHS App feature is designed to reduce unnecessary calls to pharmacies and stop patients making journeys before their medication is ready.

Users will need to have push notifications enabled in the app to receive the alerts.

Near real-time prescription updates

The change builds on the NHS App’s existing prescription tracker, which already allows patients to check the progress of their medication and see when it is ready to collect or has been dispatched.

The tracking service has been expanding across pharmacies in England, with NHS England previously describing it as an “Amazon-style” system providing near real-time updates.

The latest alert feature means patients will no longer have to repeatedly open the app to check whether their medication is ready.

NHS hopes to cut calls to pharmacies

Health Innovation Minister James Frith said the technology could make everyday NHS services easier to use while reducing pressure on pharmacy staff.

He said: “This is a practical example of how digital technology can make a difference to people’s everyday experience of the NHS, while also helping to reduce unnecessary calls and free up valuable time for pharmacy staff to focus on supporting patients.”

He urged NHS App users to switch on notifications to make use of the service.

The NHS has previously estimated that around 45% of calls to community pharmacies involve people checking whether prescriptions are ready.

Prescription tracker already used by millions

The existing tracking system has been rolled out progressively since 2025.

NHS England said in August last year that hundreds of thousands of patients were already using the tracker, while its longer-term plans call for community pharmacies across England to enable prescription tracking through the NHS App.

Patients can also use the app to request repeat prescriptions, view parts of their health record and manage some appointments.