At least 139 migrants dead and 84 missing after boat capsizes off Djibouti

At least 139 migrants, including 15 children, have died after a boat carrying more than 300 people capsized off the coast of Djibouti while travelling towards Yemen.

The International Organisation for Migration said the vessel was carrying 305 people when it went down near Guhere, north of Obock, during the night of October 8 into October 9.

A total of 82 people survived, while 84 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Children among those killed

The IOM said 109 bodies had initially been recovered, including 52 men, 42 women and 15 children.

The confirmed death toll later rose to 139.

IOM officials said the figure includes only victims whose bodies had been formally verified and buried by authorities, meaning the final number could rise further.

Survivors being supported

All 82 known survivors are Ethiopian nationals.

The IOM is providing emergency support to survivors in Obock, including healthcare, shelter, food, psychosocial assistance and help contacting relatives.

Djiboutian authorities are continuing the search for those still missing.

The boat was heading towards Yemen

Survivors told the IOM that the vessel had been travelling from Djibouti towards Yemen.

The route across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is used by thousands of migrants from the Horn of Africa, many hoping eventually to reach Gulf countries in search of work and greater economic security.

IOM chief of mission in Djibouti Alexandre Coissac described the deaths as a “devastating loss of life”.

Hundreds have died on dangerous migration route

The crossing has become one of the region’s most dangerous migration routes.

The IOM says more than 900 people died or went missing on the route during 2025, despite large numbers continuing to attempt the journey.

Those who reach Yemen can also face conflict, detention, exploitation and trafficking before attempting to travel onwards.

Search operations off Djibouti are continuing, and authorities fear the death toll could increase.