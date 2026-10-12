Car overturns onto pavement after crash in Gidea Park, Romford

A car overturned and landed on a pavement following a crash in Gidea Park, Romford, on Monday morning.

The collision happened on Heath Drive near Main Road, leaving the vehicle on its roof and shattered glass scattered across the pavement.

A local resident said their son witnessed the crash and helped a woman from the overturned car.

Pictures from the scene show the vehicle upside down close to the roadside.

Emergency services have been contacted for further information, but there has been no confirmed update on injuries or the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police and ambulance details have not yet been released.