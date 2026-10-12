Police release image in appeal over reported rape of 19-year-old woman in Teddington

Detectives investigating the reported rape of a 19-year-old woman in Teddington have released images of a man they want to identify and speak to.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after receiving a report at around 1.30am on Monday, October 21, 2024.

The woman reported that she had been raped several hours earlier at a residential address in Prince’s Road, Teddington.

Detectives release image

Officers have since carried out a range of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage and conducting forensic examinations.

Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Detective Constable Felicity Briggs, who is leading the inquiry, said:

“I’d like to firstly commend the bravery of the victim in this case, who we have continued to support alongside our partner agencies.

“Since the launch of the investigation, our team have worked hard, examining all the available evidence, to identify the man responsible and hold him accountable.”

She added that detectives remained determined to secure justice for the woman and urged anyone who recognises the man to contact police.

Appeal for information

Anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured, or has information that could assist detectives, should contact police quoting reference 01/985471/24.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.