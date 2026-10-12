Girl, 11, seriously injured after collision with e-bike rider at Liverpool Shopping Park

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries in a collision with an e-bike rider at Liverpool Shopping Park.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday, October 3, outside Hollywood Bowl at the retail park on Edge Lane in Old Swan.

Merseyside Police said a male delivery rider on an electric bike collided with the girl before apologising and leaving the scene.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering serious injuries to her face.

Police appeal for rider to come forward

Constable Chris Lightfoot, from the Roads Policing Unit, said officers want to speak to the rider as part of their investigation.

He said: “We are appealing to the rider to come forward to help us with our enquiries and would urge him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police are also asking witnesses and motorists who were in the area at the time to check dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Merseyside Police said CCTV and witness enquiries are continuing.