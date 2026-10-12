Appeal to find missing North Shields woman Shannon

Northumbria Police are appealing for information to help locate missing woman Shannon from North Shields.

Shannon was last seen in the Cheshire Grove area of South Shields shortly after 11.55pm on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

She is described as:

White woman

Around 5ft tall

Large build

Dark brown shoulder-length hair

When she was last seen, Shannon was wearing:

A dark green top

Gold necklace

Dark trousers

Police have confirmed that enquiries to locate Shannon are ongoing.

Anyone who has seen Shannon, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police, quoting reference NP-20261010-0050.