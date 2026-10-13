RNLI lifeboat launched after person spotted in water off Brighton coast

Brighton RNLI volunteers launched their lifeboat after a person was spotted in the water off the Sussex coast.

The crew was called out at around 4.30pm on Friday, 9 October, following reports of a person in the sea approximately 200 metres east of Brighton Palace Pier.

The person was reportedly drifting towards Brighton Marina, around 300 to 400 metres offshore.

When the RNLI lifeboat arrived at the scene, the person had already returned safely to shore.

Police and ambulance crews had also been called to assist.

The volunteer lifeboat crew remained nearby as a precaution due to concerns the person could return to the water.

Conditions were described as challenging at the time, with rough seas and strong westerly winds affecting the area.

Brighton RNLI thanked its volunteer crew and the emergency services involved for their response.

RNLI safety advice

The RNLI is reminding members of the public that anyone who sees someone in difficulty in the water or along the coastline should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The incident highlights the dangers posed by rough sea conditions and strong winds along the Sussex coastline.

Brighton RNLI volunteers regularly respond to incidents at sea and along the coast, working alongside police, ambulance crews and other emergency services to help keep people safe.