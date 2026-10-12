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PARTNER IN LIFE Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies aged 34

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies aged 34

Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr in the acclaimed television drama, has died aged 34.

The actor died in Texas on Monday, according to a county official.

The report stated that his death was being treated as suicide, although the circumstances have not been independently confirmed by other media outlets.

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of Breaking Bad, which ran from 2008 until 2013, portraying the son of chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

The series became one of the most successful television dramas of its generation, following Walter White’s transformation from a high school chemistry teacher into a major figure in the illegal drug trade.

Actor and disability campaigner

Beyond his acting career, Mitte was known for his work advocating for greater representation of disabled people in the entertainment industry.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three and used his public profile to highlight the barriers faced by disabled actors.

Mitte became an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego and supported initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for people with disabilities.

His other acting credits included appearances in The Recall and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

Tributes expected

Mitte’s death comes around a year after he became engaged to his partner Kennedy Suarez.

The couple became engaged at the 56th annual Día del Sol benefit in Carlsbad, California, in 2025, an event supporting United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Speaking after the engagement, Mitte described Suarez as his “partner in life” and said he was looking forward to their future together.

Suarez later paid tribute to their relationship, saying she had “the man of my dreams by my side”.

Mitte’s death has prompted tributes from fans of Breaking Bad and those who followed his work as an advocate for disability inclusion.

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