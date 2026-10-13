Wiltshire Police detectives recognised for securing justice for vulnerable children

Two Wiltshire Police detectives have been recognised for their dedication and professionalism after helping secure justice for vulnerable children and victims during a major investigation.

Detective Sergeant Purnell and Detective Constable Poole were awarded the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Excellence at the Wiltshire Police Force Awards ceremony held at Wiltshire Police Headquarters in Devizes.

The award recognises their work during a complex two-year investigation which resulted in a dangerous offender being convicted of 45 offences, including rape.

Throughout the investigation, the detectives demonstrated a commitment to supporting victims, ensuring they were listened to and had confidence in the criminal justice process.

Wiltshire Police said their attention to detail, investigative skills and determination were key factors in achieving a successful prosecution.

Their work also led to the identification of additional victims, strengthening the case and helping more people affected by the offender’s actions access justice.

The detectives worked alongside colleagues and partner agencies throughout the investigation, maintaining a focus on safeguarding vulnerable children and protecting those at risk of further harm.

DS Purnell and DC Poole received their awards alongside officers, staff and volunteers from across the force who were recognised for going above and beyond in their service to the public.

Wiltshire Police congratulated both detectives on receiving the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Excellence.