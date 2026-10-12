Man dies after falling from bridge onto M3 near Eastleigh

A man has died after falling from a bridge onto the M3 near Eastleigh, prompting the motorway to be closed for more than nine hours.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was called at 3.29am on Monday, October 12, following reports that a man had fallen from the bridge on Allbrook Way onto the motorway at junction 12.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two-vehicle collision follows incident

Police confirmed that a collision involving two vehicles also occurred following the incident.

The M3 southbound was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and police carried out enquiries.

Vehicle recovery operations were also required, with traffic diverted away from the motorway.

The carriageway later reopened after being shut for more than nine hours.

Delays of around 40 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion were reported as traffic began moving again.