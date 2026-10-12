Firefighters continue battle to control blaze at former Andover M&S building

Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire at a derelict building in Andover town centre after smoke was seen pouring from the former Marks & Spencer store.

Emergency services were called to Black Swan Yard shortly after 3.15pm on Monday, October 12, following reports of a fire inside the vacant building.

Crews from Andover, Sutton Scotney and Winchester fire stations were sent to the scene and continue to work to bring the blaze under control.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire affected the ground floor of the building.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a derelict building on the high street in Andover.

“Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to stop the blaze which is affecting the ground floor of the building.

“We ask that the public avoid the area whilst crews continue to work to extinguish the fire.”

Businesses affected

A large emergency response was put in place in the town centre, with police and fire crews attending.

Several nearby businesses were temporarily closed while firefighters worked at the scene, including Envy, Blue Onion, Savers and Costa Coffee.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.