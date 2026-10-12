Science teacher sacked after alleged campus urine incidents

A science teacher has been dismissed from his post after allegedly being linked to a series of bizarre urine-related incidents at a US college campus.

Paul Fischer, 55, who taught at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, for more than 25 years, has reportedly been identified as the suspect in six separate incidents involving urine being left around the campus.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 11 November and 5 December 2025, with Fischer now facing criminal charges.

According to reports, the incidents included urine being found:

On a student’s backpack after it was left unattended near his office in the science centre.

Inside a bin.

In a sink in a science laboratory.

On decorations outside other professors’ offices.

Inside water bottles which were allegedly left around campus.

Student’s bag incident

The investigation reportedly began after a student returned to find her backpack soaked in urine after leaving it unattended for around six minutes.

The student reported the incident after identifying Fischer as the only person known to have been nearby at the time.

Police say Fischer later admitted he had developed a habit of urinating into a cup and disposing of it in campus bins or sinks.

He allegedly told officers that the student’s bag had been accidentally affected.

The reported incidents caused around $2,000 in damage, according to investigators.

Teacher dismissed

Macalester College has confirmed Fischer is no longer employed by the institution.

The allegations remain subject to the criminal process, and any charges must be proven in court.

Fischer’s long teaching career at the college has now ended following the investigation into the unusual series of incidents.