Police step up search for missing man Barry at Bradford dam

Police have intensified the search for a missing man named Barry, with specialist teams deployed to Royds Hall Dam in Bradford.

More than 15 officers were seen at the location as the operation continued, supported by the Regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit.

Underwater divers were also involved, alongside crime scene investigators and police drone teams assisting with the search.

The deployment of specialist resources reflects the scale of the operation as officers continue efforts to locate Barry.

West Yorkshire Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information that could help officers locate Barry is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.