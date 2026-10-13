Man convicted after watching women undress in Stockton leisure centre changing rooms

A man has been convicted after watching two women while they were undressing in changing rooms at a leisure centre in Stockton.

Yehia Elgamal, now 21, of Shaftesbury Street, Stockton, was found guilty at Teesside Crown Court of observing a person carrying out a private act.

The court heard that Elgamal, who was 19 at the time of the offences, placed his head underneath changing room cubicle doors at Stockton Splash leisure centre on two occasions while women were getting changed.

He denied the offence but was convicted following a trial.

The victims told the court they felt violated by what happened and said the incident had affected their confidence using public changing facilities.

Sentencing Judge Armstrong described the behaviour as an invasion of a private space.

Elgamal was given a 12-month community order, which includes 250 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activity days.

He must also comply with sex offender notification requirements for five years, stay away from both victims and has been banned from entering Tees Active leisure centres for five years.