Tributes paid to former firefighter and theatre favourite Gary Holmes after Yeadon death

A man who sadly died following an incident outside Yeadon Town Hall Theatre has been named locally as Gary Holmes.

The theatre has paid tribute to Gary, describing him as a much-loved member of its theatre family who brought laughter, joy and happiness to audiences for many years.

Gary was well known to visitors as the venue’s Father Christmas in recent years and had previously performed as the Dame in the theatre’s pantomimes.

A passionate supporter of amateur theatre, Gary was also heavily involved with NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) and dedicated much of his life to performing arts.

Away from the stage, Gary was a retired firefighter who had spent years serving his local community.

Final performance remembered

In a heartbreaking tribute, Yeadon Town Hall Theatre said Gary had attended rehearsals for its Christmas Spectacular on the morning of his death.

Members of the theatre team rushed to help when Gary became unwell outside the building and provided assistance, but he sadly could not be saved.

The venue said his warmth, enthusiasm and unmistakable sense of fun would be deeply missed.

Paying tribute to Gary, the theatre sent its love and condolences to his wife Sally, his two daughters, wider family and the many friends and colleagues who knew him.

It added that while the stage would be quieter without him, the joy he brought to so many people would never be forgotten.