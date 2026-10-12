Delta Goodrem forced to miss Strictly Come Dancing after rib injury

Strictly Come Dancing star Delta Goodrem has been forced to sit out this weekend’s show after suffering a rib injury.

The Australian singer and actress, 41, who is partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, confirmed she will not perform during Saturday’s Icons Week.

Goodrem and Widdrington had been enjoying a strong run in the competition, topping the leaderboard last weekend after scoring 33 points for their salsa routine.

‘Absolutely gutted’

Announcing the news, Goodrem said she was disappointed to miss the show but would focus on recovering.

She said: “I’m absolutely gutted that a rib injury means I won’t be able to dance on Strictly this week.

“I’ve been loving every second of this experience, so having to sit this one out is heartbreaking – especially after the high of Saturday night.”

She added: “I’m going to focus on resting and recovering, and hopefully I’ll be back on that dancefloor very soon.”

BBC confirms couple will receive bye

The BBC confirmed that doctors had advised Goodrem to rest and that she and Widdrington would automatically progress to the following week.

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: “Due to injury, Delta Goodrem has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, will not dance on this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing.

“In line with the rules of the show, Delta and Kai will receive a bye through to next week when it is hoped they will be able to dance again.”

The pair will not receive judges’ scores or take part in the public vote during Icons Week.

The BBC has not confirmed the full details of Goodrem’s injury or whether she will definitely be fit to return for the next show.

Strong start to competition

Goodrem has been one of the standout performers this series, scoring a total of 94 points across her first three dances.

Her performances so far have included:

Samba – 31 points

American Smooth – 30 points

Salsa – 33 points

Her latest performance earned praise from the judges, with head judge Shirley Ballas suggesting she had the ability to reach the final.

Goodrem, who first found fame as a teenager in Australian soap Neighbours before becoming a successful recording artist, revealed she had never previously taken part in ballroom or Latin dancing before joining the show.

Fans and fellow dancers offer support

Members of the Strictly team sent messages of support after the announcement.

Professional dancer Nancy Xu wrote: “We waiting for you back with us, recover soon my beautiful girl.”

Lauren Oakley also wished Goodrem a speedy recovery, saying she could not wait to see her return.

Fans shared their support online, hoping the singer would recover quickly and return to the dancefloor.

Icons Week will continue this weekend with the remaining couples competing, while Goodrem and Widdrington hope to return to the competition next week.