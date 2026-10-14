Train hits debris after car crashes into Cornwall level crossing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a level crossing in Cornwall, leaving debris on the tracks which was then struck by a passing train.

Officers were called to the level crossing at Gwinear Road in Connor Downs at around 11.30pm on Monday, October 12.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a red Skoda Fabia left the scene following the collision.

Debris from the damaged crossing was left across the railway line and was subsequently struck by a passing train, which was brought to a safe stop.

Six passengers evacuated

Six passengers were on board and had to be evacuated from the train.

Police said none of the passengers or the train driver was injured.

The driver of the car, a local man in his 20s, was also uninjured.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Main railway line damaged

The crossing forms part of the main railway line between Penzance and London Paddington.

Police said the crossing remained closed because of damage to the infrastructure, with diversions in place.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or through the force website, quoting log 882 of October 12, 2026.