Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GONE TO GIGA Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

Lakeside Karting closes after 24 years as Essex site faces redevelopment

A popular Essex karting venue has closed after 24 years, bringing more than two decades of racing at the site to an end.

Lakeside Karting, on the A1306 Arterial Road in Grays, shut following its final race on September 23.

The venue opened in September 2002 and became known as one of the largest and fastest outdoor karting circuits in the South East.

Over the years, it hosted thousands of visitors, including families, birthday parties, group events and regular racers.

Announcing the closure, the team behind the venue described the decision as difficult after “a lot of years, a lot of laps and a lot of memories”.

They invited former customers back for a final visit during the last weeks of operation.

 

No formal reason for the closure has been confirmed.

However, the wider site has been earmarked for redevelopment, with plans linked to a new Google data centre at the former Arena Essex Raceway.

 

Lakeside Karting has now closed permanently, while Brentwood Karting remains open for customers looking to continue racing.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tributes paid to former firefighter and theatre favourite Gary Holmes after Yeadon death

FIRST PICTURE Tributes paid to former firefighter and theatre favourite Gary Holmes after Yeadon death

UK News
Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy Jay from Winsford

FIND JAY Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old boy Jay from Winsford

Missing Persons, UK News
Appeal to find missing North Shields woman Shannon

BEACON ALERT Appeal to find missing North Shields woman Shannon

Missing Persons, UK News
Firefighters continue battle to control blaze at former Andover M&S building

ARSON PROBE Firefighters continue battle to control blaze at former Andover M&S building

UK News
Police step up search for missing man Barry at Bradford dam

UNDERWATER SEARCH Police step up search for missing man Barry at Bradford dam

UK News
Burnham says it is ‘inconceivable’ Russia did not attempt Brexit vote interference

BREXIT VOTE Burnham says it is ‘inconceivable’ Russia did not attempt Brexit vote interference

UK News
Delta Goodrem forced to miss Strictly Come Dancing after rib injury

GUTTED Delta Goodrem forced to miss Strictly Come Dancing after rib injury

UK News
Home Secretary announces security review after threats against public figures and Heaton Park synagogue inquiry

SECURITY PROBE Home Secretary announces security review after threats against public figures and Heaton Park synagogue inquiry

UK News
Trump’s Russian diesel deal may have limited impact on fuel prices, analyst warns

FUEL LIFELINE Trump’s Russian diesel deal may have limited impact on fuel prices, analyst warns

UK News
Teenager jailed for raping 16-year-old girl in Romford station toilets

STATION ATTACKER JAILED Teenager jailed for raping 16-year-old girl in Romford station toilets

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Drighlington

TOTALLY ENGULFED Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Drighlington

UK News
Wiltshire Police detectives recognised for securing justice for vulnerable children

ATTENTION TO DETIAL Wiltshire Police detectives recognised for securing justice for vulnerable children

UK News
Man convicted after watching women undress in Stockton leisure centre changing rooms

PERSONAL SPACE Man convicted after watching women undress in Stockton leisure centre changing rooms

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
How Fast Withdrawal Casinos Have Built Trust With UK Players

How Fast Withdrawal Casinos Have Built Trust With UK Players

UK News
Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

RAPE PROBE Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

Breaking News, Crime
Man arrested as investigation into illegal North East waste dumping continues

FLY TIPPING Man arrested as investigation into illegal North East waste dumping continues

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

GAS LEAK Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

UK News
Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

ALL CLEAR Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

UK News
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

IOPC PROBE Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

UK News
Watch Live