Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Drighlington

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Drighlington after a storage room became fully involved in flames.

Crews were called to Fairfax Avenue at around 5.58am on Monday, 12 October, where they found a storage room “100 per cent involved” in fire.

Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus sets and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the blaze and clear smoke from the property.

Advice was also provided by a fire investigation officer, although they were not required to attend the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that smoke detection was installed and working at the property.

Appliances from Spen Valley, Morley and Leeds attended the incident.

No details have been released regarding any injuries or the cause of the fire.