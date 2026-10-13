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ALL CLEAR Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

Suspicious package in Upper Stratton declared safe after residents evacuated

A suspicious package found in Upper Stratton, Swindon, has been declared non-suspicious after emergency services evacuated around 50 residents as a precaution.

Wiltshire Police were called at around 8.30am on Tuesday, October 13, following reports that a suspicious item had been located in the area.

A cordon was put in place and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes while the package was assessed.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene and examined the item.

Police later confirmed the package was non-suspicious and the incident had been resolved.

Wiltshire Police thanked residents for their patience and cooperation while emergency services dealt with the situation.

The force reminded members of the public that anyone who finds a suspicious package should call 999 immediately, keep a safe distance and warn others nearby.

 

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