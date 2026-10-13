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EMERGENCY INCIDENT Woman in her 70s dies after medical emergency at Allhallows holiday park

Woman in her 70s dies after medical emergency at Allhallows holiday park

A woman in her 70s has died following a medical emergency at a holiday park in Allhallows, Rochester.

Emergency services were called to Haven Holiday Park at around 6.20pm on Monday, 12 October 2026, after reports that a woman had collapsed.

Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene alongside police, but the woman was sadly confirmed dead.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a medical incident at a holiday park in Allhallows, Rochester at 6.24pm on Monday, October 12, 2026.

“Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a woman in her 70s was confirmed to be deceased.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “SECAmb were called at approx. 18:20 yesterday (12/10/26) to report that a person had collapsed at Haven Holiday Park in Allhallows, Rochester.

“Multiple crews were sent to the scene; however, sadly, the person was pronounced deceased.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the relevant authorities.

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