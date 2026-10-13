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RAPE PROBE Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

Four men arrested after woman reports rape in Swindon

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman in her 30s reported being sexually assaulted in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police said detectives launched an investigation following the reported incident in Farriers Close, Swindon, on Monday night (12 October 2026).

The four suspects are currently being questioned in police custody.

An investigative scene remains in place in the car park of Great Western Surgery, Farriers Close, while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker said officers understood the concern the incident would cause within the local community.

He said:

“We recognise the concern that this worrying incident will have had in the local community.

“We were able to rapidly locate and arrest four men, two of whom are aged 21, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, in connection with the investigation.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this. You may notice an increased police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please do approach our officers.”

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area shortly after midnight, or anyone who may have dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 54260123495.

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