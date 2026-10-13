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IOPC PROBE Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Charing Cross Police Station cell

An independent investigation has been launched after a 42-year-old man died following an incident in custody at Charing Cross Police Station in central London.

The man had been arrested at 2.43pm on Thursday, October 1, and was being held for recall to prison.

Shortly before 4.30am on Friday, October 2, officers carrying out routine cell checks found him unresponsive in the custody suite.

Police officers provided first aid while London Ambulance Service crews were called to the station.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remained for more than a week before dying on Sunday, October 11.

He has not yet been publicly named.

IOPC investigation launched

The Metropolitan Police said a risk assessment had been carried out when the man arrived in custody to identify any medical or other concerns.

The force’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed following the incident and a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The IOPC is now carrying out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Commander Lou Sargent said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“As is standard procedure, the full circumstances surrounding his death will now be independently examined, and we will provide our fullest support to the IOPC investigation.”

The death comes after Charing Cross Police Station was placed under renewed scrutiny following a BBC Panorama investigation in 2025, which led to disciplinary action against a number of officers and changes to the station’s custody team.

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