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GAS LEAK Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

Almost 5,000 people evacuated after gas leak in City of London

Around 4,700 people were evacuated from buildings in the City of London after a gas main was damaged on Tuesday morning.

London Fire Brigade crews were called to Old Broad Street at around 10.55am on October 13 after reports of a gas leak.

Firefighters found a ruptured six-inch gas main at a six-storey office building and established a 200-metre cordon between Threadneedle Street and London Wall.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution while emergency services and gas engineers worked at the scene.

No injuries reported

The London Ambulance Service sent a hazardous area response team and an incident response officer to the area.

No injuries or patients were reported.

Two fire engines from Dowgate and Shadwell fire stations attended, along with a fire rescue unit from Bethnal Green.

Shortly before 2pm, the London Fire Brigade confirmed the incident had been resolved, the cordon had been lifted and people were being allowed back into affected buildings.

Gas main ‘severely damaged’

Cadent said the gas pipe had been “severely damaged by a private construction team”.

A spokesperson said the work which caused the damage was not connected with Cadent or its pipework.

Engineers remained at the scene carrying out repairs, with Great Winchester Street closed while the work continued.

Workers who had been evacuated described smelling gas before being told to leave their buildings, with some remaining outside for several hours before being allowed to return.

 

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