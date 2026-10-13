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PEIR STRIKE Police officers escape injury after patrol car crashes through Ryde Pier railings

Police officers escape injury after patrol car crashes through Ryde Pier railings

Two police officers escaped injury after a patrol car crashed through railings on Ryde Pier and was left hanging in a precarious position.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary vehicle was involved in a collision on the historic pier shortly before 10.15am on Tuesday 13 October 2026.

The Volvo police car suffered significant front-end damage after smashing through the pier’s railings, leaving two officers trapped inside due to concerns over the stability of the vehicle.

A taxi travelling towards the dry end of the pier was also involved in the collision and sustained rear-end damage.

Emergency crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard attended the scene.

Firefighters worked to stabilise the vehicle before the officers were able to safely exit through the rear door.

No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene showed debris scattered across the pier, with sections of the historic iron railings damaged and bent.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the police vehicle had been responding to an incident at the time of the crash.

A force spokesperson said:

“We’re currently dealing with a collision on Ryde Pier, which happened at around 10.09am this morning.

“The collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a police car which had been responding to an incident.

“No one has been injured.”

The incident led to the closure of Ryde Pier to both vehicles and pedestrians while recovery work and structural assessments were carried out.

Wightlink temporarily suspended its FastCat service to and from Ryde Pier Head, while recovery teams assessed how to remove the damaged police vehicle.

An assessment of the pier structure is expected before the area can fully reopen.

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