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DEEPEST SYMPATHIES Four people, including two children, die in Waterford house fire

Four people, including two children, die in Waterford house fire

Four people, including two children, have died following a house fire in Waterford, Ireland.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the Birchwood estate shortly after 5am on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.

A further two children were taken to hospital with critical injuries following the fire.

Fire crews arrived to find the blaze already “well developed” and immediately began firefighting operations.

A statement from emergency services said: “Firefighting operations commenced immediately, and a number of casualties were removed from the two-storey house.”

The fire was later extinguished, and the scene was handed over to An Garda Síochána.

A Garda spokesperson described the incident as an “evolving incident” and said further details would be released when available.

Community devastated

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the incident as a “deeply disturbing situation” and said thoughts were with everyone affected.

Minister of State John Cummins said Waterford had been left in “utter devastation and sadness” following the loss of life.

He said: “My deepest sympathies go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives, their friends, neighbours and the wider community.”

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing.

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