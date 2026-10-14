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FIRE CONCERNS Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

Torbay Hospital has been ordered to make urgent fire safety improvements after inspectors raised concerns about whether patients could be safely evacuated from upper floors of its Tower Block.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust with an enforcement notice requiring changes to be made by Friday, November 6.

The notice applies to floors four to eight of the Tower Block and was issued under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

Fire safety inspectors visited the hospital in July after concerns were raised about the building.

They concluded that changes were needed to ensure there were sufficient escape arrangements in place in the event of a fire.

Patient numbers and staffing must be reviewed

The trust has been told to introduce measures including reducing the number of patients on each affected floor and increasing the number of staff capable of carrying out an evacuation.

It must also assess patients’ individual needs and move those who would be particularly difficult to evacuate to more suitable areas.

The fire service said robust evacuation plans must be in place to ensure everyone can be removed safely from the upper floors if an emergency occurs.

The Care Quality Commission has also inspected the building and issued a warning notice.

Both notices are subject to appeal.

Gerald Taylor, Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “In the event of a fire, seconds count.

“People being treated within the Tower Block are often in circumstances that make it difficult for them to evacuate, and the building itself would make this harder.”

He said the trust must address the issues and ensure patients have the best possible chance of escape if a fire occurs.

The fire service said it would continue working with the trust until the identified breaches had been rectified.

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