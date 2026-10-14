Three men charged after serious knife attack in Dover

Three men have been charged following a serious assault in Dover which left two people injured.

Kent Police were called to a private property in Romany Acres shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s both suffered serious injuries. Police said the man’s injuries were consistent with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Police said the victims and suspects are believed to have been known to each other.

Three men charged

Officers arrested three men later that morning.

Reuben Homans, 59, and Brett Holmans, 32, both of Newcastle Lane, Dover, and Billy Roberts, 36, of Council House, Ewell Minnis, have each been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Roberts has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The three men appeared before court on October 12 and were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on November 9, 2026.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/168227/26.

As proceedings are active, the charges are allegations and the defendants are entitled to a fair trial.