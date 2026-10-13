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BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

Urgent appeal after much-loved pony goes missing on Canvey Island

An urgent appeal has been launched after a much-loved pony went missing from Canvey Island on Tuesday.

The black-and-white Mini Cob gelding, which is around 12 hands high, was reported missing on 13 October 2026.

The pony’s owner is said to be extremely distressed, and friends are asking people across Essex to share the appeal as widely as possible in the hope someone has seen him or knows where he may have been taken.

 

The pony has distinctive black-and-white markings and feathering around its lower legs.

Anyone who sees the pony, or has information which could help locate him, is asked to contact Demie on 07903 348 082.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach or attempt to move the animal if they are unsure of the situation, but to report any sightings immediately.

 

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