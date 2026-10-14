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NAUGHTY CELL HMP Wandsworth nurse admits misconduct over relationship with convicted killer

HMP Wandsworth nurse admits misconduct over relationship with convicted killer

A prison nurse has admitted misconduct in public office after having an inappropriate personal relationship with a convicted killer while working at HMP Wandsworth.

Stephanie Adair, 29, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, October 13, and pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

The charge states that Adair, from Southwark, engaged in a relationship with prisoner Jakhi Crosdale between September 2023 and November 2024 and maintained contact with him using an illicit mobile phone.

Prisoner also pleads guilty

Crosdale, 28, appeared at the hearing by video link from HMP Manchester.

He pleaded guilty to unauthorised transmission of images or sound by electronic communication from within HMP Wandsworth and HMP Lowdham Grange between February and October 2024.

The court heard Crosdale had previously been convicted of manslaughter.

He was jailed in 2015 after fatally stabbing 19-year-old Charlie Burns in Hackney during a dispute over a £150 cannabis debt. He had been cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Crosdale is currently on recall until 2029.

Adair and Crosdale were both granted unconditional bail and are due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on February 9, 2027.

 

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