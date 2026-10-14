Man robbed and assaulted in Croydon market as traders call for more police patrols

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Croydon town centre early on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Surrey Street at 4.11am on October 14 following reports of a robbery.

The victim was assaulted before his mobile phone and cash were stolen.

He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing, and has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made and police enquiries are continuing.

Market area cordoned off

Part of Surrey Street Market, close to Iceland, was cordoned off while officers investigated the incident.

Local trader Jose Joseph, who has worked at the market for around 20 years, said he arrived to find blood on the pavement and had to move his stall because of the police cordon.

He called for a stronger police presence in the area, saying traders and residents needed to feel safer.

Joseph, who chairs the Croydon Business Association, said he believed regular police patrols would help address concerns about crime in the town centre.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a robbery at 4.11am on Wednesday, October 14 in Surrey Street, Croydon.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted and had his phone and cash stolen.

“He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been discharged.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 862/14OCT.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.