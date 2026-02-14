Watch Live
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

  Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was exposed as a dangerous predator who exploited his role...

Published: 4:32 pm February 14, 2026
Updated: 4:32 pm February 14, 2026

 

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, was exposed as a dangerous predator who exploited his role as a faith leader to abuse women and girls over 11 years.

Brave Survivors Help Bring Sex Offender to Justice

Abdul Halim Khan, a respected community figure from London’s Old Forde Road, was found guilty of 21 sex crimes, including nine counts of rape, at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday 13 February. His horrific abuse spanned from 2004 to 2015.

Khan preyed on vulnerable girls, some as young as 12, using fake spiritual powers to manipulate victims. He threatened harm to their families to keep them silent.

Detective Sergeant Sara Yems praised the survivors’ courage:

“It takes incredible strength to report abuse, especially when the abuser is a trusted figure. The seven women who spoke out showed extraordinary bravery. I hope their voices inspire other victims.”

Yems also lauded her team’s tireless efforts to secure justice and vowed to keep fighting violent offenders who threaten women and girls in London.

Survivor Speaks Out on Trauma and Justice

One survivor shared her powerful testimony, crediting the police for restoring her trust:

“The abuse shattered my sense of safety and trust. It haunted me for years, filled with shame and fear that weren’t mine to carry. Coming forward was tough, but being believed and treated with respect helped mend some wounds.

“I hope this verdict sends a message: survivors are not alone or to blame. What happened matters no matter how much time passes.”

Met Police Launch Deep Investigation

The Met opened the case in February 2018 after the youngest victim reported Khan to a teacher. Detectives interviewed over 50 witnesses and analysed ten mobile phones to build the case.

Khan denied all allegations, claiming the victims conspired against him.

He was charged in March 2023 and awaits sentencing on 14 May. Meanwhile, he remains in custody.

Charges and How to Report

  • 9 counts of rape
  • 4 counts of sexual assault
  • 2 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13
  • 5 counts of rape of a child under 13
  • 1 count of assault by penetration

Anyone with info can call the Met on 101, quoting Operation Sparebank or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Met Commits to Protecting Women and Girls

The Met has enhanced training for 23,000 officers to better support survivors and investigate sexual offences. This has tripled charges for rape and serious sexual crimes, encouraging more survivors to come forward.

For confidential support, victims can contact the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or visit 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

