15-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Early Morning Rape in Grantham

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 17-year-old girl in Grantham, Lincolnshire. The attack reportedly happened around 2:30am near Earlesfield Lane and Thames Road, prompting Lincolnshire Police to launch an investigation after receiving reports shortly after 3am. Officers are supporting the victim with specialist care as the probe continues.

Suspect In Custody

The teenage boy was taken into police custody following the incident. Authorities confirmed the arrest and are continuing their enquiries into the case.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Lincolnshire Police have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area between 12:30am and 3am and may have seen or heard anything relevant. They have also requested CCTV footage from local properties to assist the investigation.

Suspect Attack

Officers remain keen to gather any details that could aid the case. They stressed the importance of public cooperation while investigations under Operation Muscovy are underway.

Support For Victim

The 17-year-old victim is receiving support from specially trained officers as part of the police response to the attack.