Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIFE CHANGING A3 Closed at Hindhead after life changing collision

  A serious single-vehicle collision has shut the A3 southbound between the A333 Hindhead and...

Published: 11:34 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 11:34 am February 19, 2026

 

A serious single-vehicle collision has shut the A3 southbound between the A333 Hindhead and B2131 Liphook. The crash was reported at around 10:20 this morning.

Hampshire Police are on scene managing the incident and have closed the road. The closure could last several hours.

Police have a plan to ease congestion by releasing vehicles from the back of the queue to reduce tailbacks.

Additionally, lane 2 of 2 is also shut southbound through the Hindhead Tunnel, adding to the delays.

Official Diversion Route

Follow local signs marked with a solid triangle to navigate around the closure:

  1. Exit A3 southbound at Stag Hill interchange (Hogs Back) onto the A31 towards Farnham.
  2. Continue for around 7 miles to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.
  3. Take the 1st exit onto the A31 Farnham Bypass.
  4. Proceed to the B3001 junction.
  5. Cross over to the A31/A325 roundabout.
  6. Take the 1st exit onto A325 and follow to Longmoor Interchange roundabout.
  7. Take 2nd exit at Longmoor roundabout to rejoin A3 southbound.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Human Interaction Returns to the Screen as Live Dealer Games Redefine Social Play

UK News

Excessive Friction During Onboarding Drives High-Value Players to Competitors

UK News

Master Casino Hold and Win Slots Winning Strategies

UK News

FLOUTS UK BAN Drug Dealer Linked to Yarm Man’s Death Jailed for Ignoring Deportation Ban

UK News

SAVAGE STABBING Teenager Jailed for Brutal Deptford Murder

UK News

ABUSED Vinicius Jr Hit by 20th Racist Attack – This Time at Benfica

UK News

Bingo Online Strategies That Actually Work for Consistent Payouts

UK News

VILE CRIMES Pervert Elliot Jones Jailed for 26 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes

UK News

How Casino Expectations Shape Player Satisfaction

UK News

Festive Casino Tournaments Seasonal Leaderboards and Rewards

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARE CAP London Pedicabs Hit With Fare Caps and Licensing Crackdown

UK News

London Pedicabs Hit With Fare Caps and Licensing Crackdown

UK News

CASH SNATCH Thieves on the Loose After Cash Snatch in West Bromwich

UK News

Thieves on the Loose After Cash Snatch in West Bromwich

UK News

Best Hold and Win Slot Games to Play Online

UK News

Best Hold and Win Slot Games to Play Online

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

KILLER JAILED Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News

Knife Killer Jackson Uwagboe Gets Life for Brutal Lewisham Murder

UK News
Donald Trump Poised for Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

BOLD MOVE Trump Slams UK’s 100-Year Chagos Lease, Warns US May Use Diego Garcia Against Iran

US News
Donald Trump Poised for Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Trump Slams UK’s 100-Year Chagos Lease, Warns US May Use Diego Garcia Against Iran

US News

HAMPSTER BAN Greggs “Hamster” Thief Caught After 38 Sneaky Raids

UK News

Greggs “Hamster” Thief Caught After 38 Sneaky Raids

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News
UK Anti-Monarchy Group Files Complaint Against Prince Andrew Over Epstein Links

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

UK News

Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

UK News

Why Some UK Players Turn to Non Gamstop Casino – Risk Realities and Regulation

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

UK News

Traffic Nightmare on Kent’s A2 as Lorry Fire Shuts Major Route

UK News
Watch Live