A serious single-vehicle collision has shut the A3 southbound between the A333 Hindhead and B2131 Liphook. The crash was reported at around 10:20 this morning.
Hampshire Police are on scene managing the incident and have closed the road. The closure could last several hours.
Police have a plan to ease congestion by releasing vehicles from the back of the queue to reduce tailbacks.
Additionally, lane 2 of 2 is also shut southbound through the Hindhead Tunnel, adding to the delays.
Official Diversion Route
Follow local signs marked with a solid triangle to navigate around the closure:
- Exit A3 southbound at Stag Hill interchange (Hogs Back) onto the A31 towards Farnham.
- Continue for around 7 miles to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.
- Take the 1st exit onto the A31 Farnham Bypass.
- Proceed to the B3001 junction.
- Cross over to the A31/A325 roundabout.
- Take the 1st exit onto A325 and follow to Longmoor Interchange roundabout.
- Take 2nd exit at Longmoor roundabout to rejoin A3 southbound.