A serious single-vehicle collision has shut the A3 southbound between the A333 Hindhead and B2131 Liphook. The crash was reported at around 10:20 this morning.

Hampshire Police are on scene managing the incident and have closed the road. The closure could last several hours.

Police have a plan to ease congestion by releasing vehicles from the back of the queue to reduce tailbacks.

Additionally, lane 2 of 2 is also shut southbound through the Hindhead Tunnel, adding to the delays.

Official Diversion Route

Follow local signs marked with a solid triangle to navigate around the closure: