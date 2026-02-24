Watch Live
Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

Luna, the cockapoo, was trapped halfway down a cliff near Bridport, Dorset, sparking a tense...

Published: 10:30 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 10:30 am February 24, 2026

Luna, the cockapoo, was trapped halfway down a cliff near Bridport, Dorset, sparking a tense 11-hour rescue mission. The dog was stuck about 50 metres (164ft) below the top of Thorncombe Beacon, prompting a huge emergency response.

Risky Rescue Takes Two Days and 40 Heroes

Teams from the coastguard and fire service first tried to save Luna on Thursday evening. But with fading light and bad weather, they had to pause. Rescuers returned on Friday with rope specialists, carefully lowering themselves down both sides of the cliff.

Eventually, Luna was secured in a rescue bag and winched to safety. Forty personnel worked tirelessly over the two-day operation.

Safe and Sound After Harrowing Ordeal

Luna was reunited with her relieved owner and is believed to have no injuries. Bridport Fire Station hailed the rescue as “an excellent example of multi-agency collaboration, with services working together seamlessly.”

Coastguard Warns: Keep Dogs on Leads Near Cliffs

A spokesman for Beer Coastguard said: “Please keep your dogs on a lead when near the cliff edge. This rescue took over 11 hours with more than 40 people involved over two days.”

Experts advise all dog owners to stay cautious near cliffs to avoid risky rescues like Luna’s.

