Dinghy Mystery Solved in Plymouth

Police have identified the owner of an unmanned dinghy found in Firestone Bay, Plymouth. Coast...

Published: 1:11 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:11 pm February 24, 2026

Police have identified the owner of an unmanned dinghy found in Firestone Bay, Plymouth.

Coast Guard Alert Sparks Search

The Coastguard raised the alarm just before 10am on Monday, 23 February after spotting a dinghy floating with personal items aboard—but no one in sight.

No One in Danger, Police Confirm

After a media appeal to find the dinghy’s owner, Devon & Cornwall Police said they have now spoken to the vessel’s owner.

“We are satisfied that no one entered the water or got into difficulty,” the force confirmed.

Watch Live